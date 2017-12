Dec 1 (Reuters) - Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc:

* KINROSS ADVISES YORBEAU OF WITHDRAWAL FROM THE ROUYN PROJECT

* LES RESSOURCES YORBEAU - ADVISED BY KG EXPLORATION (CANADA) THAT IT WILL TERMINATE ITS OPTION TO PURCHASE A 100% INTEREST IN YORBEAU‘S ROUYN PROPERTY

* LES RESSOURCES YORBEAU INC - YORBEAU WILL RESUME DRILLING ON NEAR SURFACE TARGETS WHICH INCLUDE A GEOPHYSICAL ANOMALY NEAR CADILLAC BREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: