BRIEF-Kinross Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.17

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp:

* KINROSS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $810.3 MILLION VERSUS $902.8 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 2.5 MILLION AU EQ. OZ. (+/- 5%) AT A PRODUCTION COST OF SALES PER AU EQ. OZ. OF $730 (+/- 5%) IN 2018

* 2018 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST IS FORECAST TO BE $975 PER OUNCE SOLD ON BOTH A GOLD EQUIVALENT AND BY-PRODUCT BASIS (+/- 5%)

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MILLION (+/- 5%) IN 2018

* QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 652,710 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES (AU EQ. OZ.), COMPARED WITH 746,291 AU EQ. OZ. IN Q4 2016

* QTRLY ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $1,019 PER AU EQ. OZ. SOLD, COMPARED WITH $1,012 IN Q4 2016