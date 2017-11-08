FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月8日 / 晚上10点11分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Kinross reports Q3 earnings per share $0.05

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp

* Kinross reports 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $828 million versus $910.2 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Kinross Gold Corp - ‍tracking towards high end of 2017 production and low end of cost guidance​

* Kinross Gold Corp qtrly ‍production of 653,993 gold equivalent ounces, compared with 684,129 au eq. oz. In q3 2016​

* Kinross Gold Corp qtrly ‍all-in sustaining cost was $937 per au eq. oz. Sold, compared with $1,001 in q3 2016​

* Kinross Gold Corp - ‍company expects to be within its capital expenditures guidance of $900 million (+/- 5%)​ for 2017

* Kinross Gold Corp sees ‍2017 production 2.5 - 2.7 million au eq. oz​

* Kinross Gold Corp sees 2017 all-in sustaining cost $925 - $1,025 per au eq. oz.

* Kinross Gold Corp - qtrly ‍adjusted net earnings $0.07 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

