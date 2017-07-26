FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
BRIEF-Kirby Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.48
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点44分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Kirby Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.48

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp:

* Kirby Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $473.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $481.7 million

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kirby Corp - marine transportation revenues for 2017 q2 were $331.3 million compared with $378.3 million for 2016 q2

* Kirby Corp - diesel engine services revenues for 2017 q2 were $142.1 million, compared with 2016 q2 revenues of $63.3 million

* Kirby corp - earnings guidance for 2017 q3 is $0.40 to $0.55 per share

* Kirby corp - full year earnings guidance is narrowed to $1.80 to $2.10 per share

* Kirby corp - expects 2017 capital spending to be in $165 to $185 million range, unchanged from previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

