FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kirby Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上9点59分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Kirby Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp

* Kirby Corp announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $541.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $509.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.90 to $2.05

* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.55

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kirby Corp - ‍inland utilization went up after Hurricane Harvey as pent-up demand,stronger pricing environment for customers’ products led to more liquid barge moves​

* Kirby Corp - ‍expect utilization in low 60% to mid-60% range for q4​

* Kirby Corp - sees 2017 capital spending to be in $175 million to $185 million range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below