March 2 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp:

* KIRBY CORP SAYS EFFECTIVE FEB 27, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM HARVEY EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO - SEC FILING

* KIRBY CORP - ‍DAVID W. GRZEBINSKI RELINQUISHED TITLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, BUT REMAINS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO- SEC FILING