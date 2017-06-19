FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Kirby Corp signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 晚上8点29分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Kirby Corp signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp-

* Kirby Corporation signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats

* Kirby Corp - deal for $68 million.

* Kirby - asset purchase will consist of nine specialty pressure tank barges, four 30,000 barrel tank barges, and three 1320 horsepower inland towboats

* Kirby Corp - signing of an agreement to purchase certain inland marine assets from an undisclosed competitor for $68 million

* Acquisition is expected to be paid for using funds available under Kirby's revolving credit facility

* Kirby Corp- expect transaction to be $0.01 - $0.02 per share accretive to 2017 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below