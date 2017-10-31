FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture to become wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen​
2017年10月31日 / 早上6点47分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture to become wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* ‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture to become wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen​

* ‍Under terms of agreement, ‍Kirin-Amgen joint venture will pay $780 million to Kirin​

* ‍Kirin-Amgen will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen​

* ‍Joint venture ‍Kirin-Amgen will redeem Kirin’s shares ​

* ‍Will make additional payments to Kirin upon occurrence of certain sales​

* ‍As sole shareholder of ‍Kirin-Amgen, Amgen will own product rights and remaining cash held by ‍Kirin-Amgen

* ‍License agreements between ‍Kirin-Amgen and KHK in certain Asian territories will remain in place​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

