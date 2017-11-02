FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports qtrly earnings per share $‍0.20​
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点10分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports qtrly earnings per share $‍0.20​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

* Kirkland Lake Gold reports solid third quarter 2017 results, company improves full-year 2017 guidance, increases dividends

* Kirkland Lake Gold - Production 139,091 ounces in Q3, 429,822 ounces in YTD 2017, representing increases of 80% and 107% from comparable 2016 levels​

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - Sees full-year 2017 consolidated production of 580,000 ounces - 595,000 ounces​

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd qtrly earnings per share $‍0.20​

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd qtrly ‍revenue $176.7 million versus$100.8 million

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - Sees ‍FY 2017 all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold of $800 - $825​‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

