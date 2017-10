Oct 2 (Reuters) - Kirkland’s Inc:

* Kirkland’s adds retail industry veteran Greg Sandfort to board of directors

* Kirkland’s Inc - addition of mr. Sandfort expands kirkland’s board to eight members

* Kirkland's-Gregory Sandfort, chief executive officer of Tractor Supply Co, has been appointed to company's board of directors, effective immediately