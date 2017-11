Oct 31 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners Lp

* Kissner Group Holdings to acquire US salt from Crestwood Equity Partners

* ‍kissner Group Holdings - upon completion of deal, US Salt will continue to operate under its existing name as a subsidiary of Kissner​

* ‍Kissner Group Holdings - US Salt's salt refinery in Watkins Glen, New York, will remain fully operational​