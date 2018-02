BRIEF-Kite And Sangamo Therapeutics Announce Collaboration To Develop Cell Therapies For Treatment Of Cancer

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:

* KITE, A GILEAD COMPANY, AND SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION ENGINEERED CELL THERAPIES FOR THE TREATMENT OF CANCER

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC - SANGAMO WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $150 MILLION AND IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $3.01 BILLION IN POTENTIAL PAYMENTS

* SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC - KITE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF PRODUCTS UNDER COLLABORATION