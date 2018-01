BRIEF-Kite Announces Clinical Collaboration With Pfizer

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* KITE ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE INVESTIGATIONAL COMBINATION OF YESCARTA™ (AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL) AND PFIZER’S UTOMILUMAB IN LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - KITE ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER, INC

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - MULTI-CENTER PHASE 1/2 STUDY SPONSORED BY KITE IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2018

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - RESULTS OF STUDY WILL BE USED TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMBINATION, OR SIMILAR COMBINATIONS