Jan 12 (Reuters) - Kite Realty Group Trust:

* KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURE AT EDDY STREET COMMONS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME

* KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST - WILL OWN 35% NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN PROJECT THAT WAS PARTIALLY FUNDED WITH $6.0 MILLION IN TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PROCEEDS