BRIEF-Kitov boosts ownership in Tyrnovo and Oncology platform

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Kitov boosts ownership in Tyrnovo and Oncology platform through exchange of shares for stock

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - ‍Acquires an additional 27% ownership stake in Tyrnovo and NT219, its oncology therapeutic candidate​

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings-‍After closing of transaction, Kitov will hold approximately 92% of Tyrnovo’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares​

* Kitov - ‍Acquires additional ownership stake in Tyrnovo and NT219 in exchange for Kitov stock at a value of $2.50 per ads​

* Kitov - To acquire Tyrnovo shares from unaffiliated minority shareholders​ based on agreed upon Tyrnovo valuation of $7 million