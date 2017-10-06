BRIEF-Kitov boosts ownership in Tyrnovo and Oncology platform

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Kitov boosts ownership in Tyrnovo and Oncology platform through exchange of shares for stock
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - Acquires an additional 27% ownership stake in Tyrnovo and NT219, its oncology therapeutic candidate
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings-After closing of transaction, Kitov will hold approximately 92% of Tyrnovo’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares
* Kitov - Acquires additional ownership stake in Tyrnovo and NT219 in exchange for Kitov stock at a value of $2.50 per ads
* Kitov - To acquire Tyrnovo shares from unaffiliated minority shareholders based on agreed upon Tyrnovo valuation of $7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: