BRIEF-Kitov pharmaceuticals announces receipt of FDA's favorable response to NT219's pre-ind meeting package
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
2017年11月1日 / 下午1点33分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Kitov pharmaceuticals announces receipt of FDA's favorable response to NT219's pre-ind meeting package

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals announces receipt of FDA’s favorable response to NT219’s pre-ind meeting package

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals - U.S. ‍FDA agreed to proposed Chemistry Manufacturing, Controls (CMC), preclinical, clinical development plans for NT219​

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - U.S. ‍FDA further agreed that one-month animal toxicology studies for NT219 would be sufficient to support ind​

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - U.S. ‍FDA further agreed that no toxicology studies of NT219 together with Gemcitabine would be necessary​

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - ‍expect to submit ind with FDA for NT219​ during first half of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

