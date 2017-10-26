BRIEF-KKR & Co. L.P. Q3 net income per common unit was $0.30‍​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP

* KKR & Co. L.P. Reports third quarter 2017 results

* KKR & Co LP qtrly net income per common unit was $0.30‍​

* KKR & Co LP - as of sept 30, aum was $153 billion, up 17 pct compared to September 30, 2016‍​

* KKR & Co LP qtrly after-tax economic net income per adjusted unit $0.36

* KKR & Co LP - qtrly fees and other revenues $692.9 million versus $687.1 million

* KKR & Co LP qtrly after-tax distributable earnings per adjusted unit eligible for distribution $0.57

* KKR & Co LP - book value was $11.2 billion as of September 30, 2017 or $13.80 per outstanding adjusted unit ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: