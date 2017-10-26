FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KKR & Co. L.P. Q3 net income per common unit was $0.30‍​
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点18分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-KKR & Co. L.P. Q3 net income per common unit was $0.30‍​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP

* KKR & Co. L.P. Reports third quarter 2017 results

* KKR & Co LP qtrly net income per common unit was $0.30‍​

* KKR & Co LP - as of sept 30, aum was $153 billion, up 17 pct compared to September 30, 2016‍​

* KKR & Co LP qtrly after-tax economic net income per adjusted unit $0.36

* KKR & Co LP - qtrly fees and other revenues $692.9 million versus $687.1 million

* KKR & Co LP qtrly after-tax distributable earnings per adjusted unit eligible for distribution $0.57

* KKR & Co LP - book value was $11.2 billion as of September 30, 2017 or $13.80 per outstanding adjusted unit ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below