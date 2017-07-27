BRIEF-KKR & co LP reports second quarter 2017 results

July 27 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp

* KKR & Co LP Reports second quarter 2017 results

* KKR & co LP qtrly earnings per share $0.81

* KKR & co LP - aum was $148.5 billion as of June 30, 2017, an increase of $10.9 billion, compared to aum of $137.6 billion as of March 31, 2017

* Q2 fees and other revenue $931.8 million compared to $576.8 million

* KKR - as of june 30, 2017, assets under management and fee paying assets under management were $148 billion and $113 billion respectively, up 13% and 19% last year

* Book value was $11.0 billion as of June 30, 2017 or $13.50 per outstanding adjusted unit

* Q2 net income attributable to KKR & co LP common unitholders was $405.6 million

* KKR & Co LP - fpaum was $112.6 billion as of june 30, 2017, an increase of $5.5 billion, compared to fpaum of $107.1 billion as of march 31, 2017