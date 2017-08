July 27 (Reuters) -

* KKR & Co and CVC Capital Partners have begun working on a joint offer for Akzo Nobel NV's specialty chemicals division - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Advent International, Apollo Global also considering bids for Akzo Nobel NV's specialty chemicals division, which could be valued at more than 9 billion euros - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/2u1Iu1d Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)