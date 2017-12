Dec 9 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS HAS BROUGHT ITS TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF HITACHI KOKUSAI ELECTRIC TO A CLOSE - NIKKEI‍​

* KKR ACQUIRED 26 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING HITACHI KOKUSAI SHARES BY THE FRIDAY DEADLINE, ACCORDING TO SOURCES CLOSE TO THE MATTER - NIKKEI‍​