2 个月前
BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance qtrly EPS $0.39
2017年6月14日

June 14 (Reuters) - Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust Inc

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc - qtrly reported net core earnings of $8.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share of common stock‍​

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust-adopted program to repurchase in open market up to $100 million of stock over 12 month period commencing on or about june 14 ‍​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total net interest income $9 million versus $5.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

