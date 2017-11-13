BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust enters omnibus amendment to master repurchase and securities contract agreement

Nov 13 (Reuters) - KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust - on Nov 10, co’s unit entered omnibus amendment to master repurchase and securities contract agreement, dated Dec 6, 2016

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust says ‍amendment increased amount available under facility from $500.0 million to $600.0 million - SEC filing​

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc - ‍amendment permits company to request that facility be further increased to $750.0 million​

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc - ‍ amendment extended scheduled termination date of Morgan Stanley repurchase agreement to December 6, 2020​

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc - ‍except as amended by amendment, material terms of Morgan Stanley repurchase agreement remain unchanged​

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust - ‍on Nov 9, unit voluntarily terminated uncommitted master repurchase agreement, dated as of October 15, 2015​

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust - on Nov 9, KKR Real Estate Finance Holdings voluntarily terminated guarantee under agreement, dated as of Oct 15, 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2ibpOsT) Further company coverage: