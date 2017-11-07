FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KKR Real Estate qtrly reported net core earnings of $16.5 mln, or $0.31 per diluted share
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 中午11点38分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-KKR Real Estate qtrly reported net core earnings of $16.5 mln, or $0.31 per diluted share

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust Inc :

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc qtrly reported net income attributable to common stockholders $0.32 per basic and diluted share of common stock‍​

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc qtrly reported net core earnings of $16.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share of common stock

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc qtrly total net interest income $18.99 million versus $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below