Feb 8 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp:

* SAYS WILL REPORT BACK ON POSSIBLE CONVERSION TO C-CORP NEXT QUARTER -‍ EARNINGS CALL​

* SAYS ONCE WE DECIDE WHAT WE DO WITH CORPORATE STRUCTURE, WE WILL DECIDE ON WHAT DIVIDEND POLICY WILL BE -‍ EARNINGS CALL​

* SAYS IF WE DECIDE TO CONVERT TO A C-CORP, IT COULD HAPPEN IN 2018 -‍ EARNINGS CALL​