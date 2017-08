BRIEF-Klaria signs development, license and supply agreement with Purdue Pharma (Canada)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Klaria Pharma Holding Ab (Publ)

* Klaria signs exclusive development, license and supply agreement with purdue pharma (canada) for acute treatment of opioid overdose (kl-00514)

* Klaria pharma holding says purdue pharma (canada) will pay co combination of upfront, milestone, success-based payments plus a royalty on sales

* Klaria pharma holding -staged, success-based payments during development phase and registration and approval process will total approximately $2.3 million