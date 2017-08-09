FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Klondex Mines Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04
2017年8月9日

BRIEF-Klondex Mines Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd

* Klondex reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results; improves 2017 outlook with increased production at lower costs

* Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04

* Klondex Mines - ‍expect to produce between 213,000 and 230,000 GEOS during 2017 at expected production cash costs/gold equivalent ounce sold of $675 to $700​

* Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍increasing FY consolidated production guidance to 213,000 - 230,000 GEOS, up slightly from 210,000 - 225,000 GEOS​

* Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍now expect our 2017 capital expenditures to be between $63 and $71 million​

* Klondex Mines - ‍lowering FY production cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold outlook to $675 - $700 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

