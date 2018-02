BRIEF-Klondex Reports 2017 Production Results And Provides 2018 Guidance

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd:

* KLONDEX REPORTS 2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE; ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF INVESTOR DAY

* QTRLY ORE TONS MINED 185,325

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 186,000 AND 202,000 TOTAL GEOS DURING 2018 AT AN EXPECTED CASH COST OF $675 TO $725 PER GEO SOLD​

* THE COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $48 MILLION AND $56 MILLION‍​

‍ANTICIPATED THAT FY2018 PRODUCTION COULD VARY 5,000 TO 10,000 OUNCES BETWEEN HIGHEST AND LOWEST PRODUCING QUARTERS​