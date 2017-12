Dec 22 (Reuters) - KLX Inc:

* KLX INC. ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* KLX INC - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COULD INCLUDE, AMONGST OTHERS, A SALE OF CO OR A SALE OF A DIVISION OR DIVISIONS THEREOF

* KLX INC - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COULD ALSO INCLUDE BUSINESS COMBINATION OR CONTINUING AS STANDALONE ENTITY

* KLX CEO SAYS "WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN KLX'S STRATEGIC PLAN"