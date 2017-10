BRIEF-KMG reports Q4 adj earnings $0.69/shr

Oct 16 (Reuters) - KMG Chemicals Inc

* KMG reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 sales rose 28 percent to $96.3 million

* Sees FY 2018 sales $435 million to $450 million

* KMG Chemicals Inc - ‍fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be $110-115 million​

* KMG Chemicals Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $29 million​