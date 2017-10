Oct 3 (Reuters) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc- on September 29, 2017, co entered into a $1.2 billion unsecured credit facility - SEC filing

* Knight-Swift Transportation says 2017 agreement includes $800.0 million revolving line of credit Maturing october 2022 - SEC filing

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc- 2017 agreement includes $400.0 million term loan maturing October 2020 Source: (bit.ly/2kn9UiS)