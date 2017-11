Nov 9 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc

* KNIGHT REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $1.9 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 2 PERCENT​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03‍​

* ‍ALL CURRENCIES ARE CANADIAN​