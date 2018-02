BRIEF-Knot Offshore Partners Reports Revenue Of $61.6 Mln For Quarter Ended Dec 31

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Knot Offshore Partners Lp:

* KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP - ‍TOTAL REVENUES WERE $61.6 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $58.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, 2017​

* KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP - EXPECTS EARNINGS FOR Q1 OF 2018 TO BE HIGHER THAN EARNINGS FOR Q4 OF 2017

* KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP - UNIT ENTERED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KNOT 30, OWNER CO OF SHUTTLE TANKER ANNA KNUTSEN,​ FROM KNUTSEN NYK

* KNOT OFFSHORE - ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF ANNA DEAL IS $120 MILLION, LESS ABOUT $106.8 MILLION OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS, PLUS ABOUT $1.4 MILLION FOR SOME CAPITALIZED FEES​

* KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP - ‍ON CLOSING OF ANNA DEAL, KNOT 30 WILL REPAY ABOUT $32.3 MILLION OF INDEBTEDNESS RELATED TO ANNA KNUTSEN​