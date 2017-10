BRIEF-KNOWLES CORP SAYS ENTERED NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT​ ‍ON OCTOBER 11

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Knowles Corp:

* KNOWLES SAYS ‍ON OCTOBER 11, 2017, KNOWLES CORPORATION ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT​ - SEC FILING

* KNOWLES CORP - ‍COMMITMENTS UNDER NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL TERMINATE, AND LOANS OUTSTANDING THEREUNDER WILL MATURE, ON OCTOBER 11, 2022​

* KNOWLES - ‍NEW CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR 5-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT AT ANY TIME OUTSTANDING NOT TO EXCEED US$400 MILLION

* KNOWLES-DURING TERM OF NEW CREDIT FACILITY, CO CAN INCREASE COMMITMENTS OR ESTABLISH 1 OR MORE TERM LOAN FACILITIES IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT UPTO $200 MILLION