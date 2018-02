BRIEF-Knowles Qtrly ‍diluted Earnings Per Share $0.35​

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Knowles Corp:

* KNOWLES REPORTS Q4 & FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES OUTLOOK FOR Q1 2018

* Q4 REVENUE $216 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35​

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40​

* ‍AS CO ENTER 2018, ANTICIPATE HIGHER MICROPHONE SALES INTO IOT AND HEADSET MARKETS​

* QTRLY ‍SALES INTO CHINA HANDSET MARKET WERE WEAKER THAN EXPECTED​

* ‍RECORDED A PRELIMINARY PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $2.3 MILLION IN Q4​

* SEES ‍Q1 REVENUE $170 TO $190 MILLION ON CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS​

* SEES ‍Q1 EPS $0.00 TO $0.04 ON CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS​

* SEES Q1 ‍NON-GAAP REVENUE $170 TO $190 MILLION​ FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES ‍Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.10 TO $0.14 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33, REVENUE VIEW $216.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18, REVENUE VIEW $185.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: