BRIEF-Knowles signs definitive agreement to divest timing device business
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日

BRIEF-Knowles signs definitive agreement to divest timing device business

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Knowles Corp

* Knowles signs definitive agreement to divest timing device business

* Knowles Corp - ‍company enters into definitive agreement to sell timing device business for $130 million​

* Knowles Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be slightly dilutive to earnings and to close in current quarter​

* Knowles - agreement to sell timing device (oscillator) business, part of precision devices segment, to Microsemi Corporation​

* Knowles Corp - ‍depending on timing of close of this transaction, company may update its Q4 2017 guidance it provided on October 25, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

