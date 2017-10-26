BRIEF-Knowles signs definitive agreement to divest timing device business

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Knowles Corp
* Knowles signs definitive agreement to divest timing device business
* Knowles Corp - company enters into definitive agreement to sell timing device business for $130 million
* Knowles Corp - transaction is expected to be slightly dilutive to earnings and to close in current quarter
* Knowles - agreement to sell timing device (oscillator) business, part of precision devices segment, to Microsemi Corporation
* Knowles Corp - depending on timing of close of this transaction, company may update its Q4 2017 guidance it provided on October 25, 2017