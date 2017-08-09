BRIEF-Kodak Q2 revenue $381 million

1 分钟阅读
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co:
* Kodak reports Q2 net earnings of $4 million and strong performance in growth products
* Q2 revenue fell 10 percent to $381 million
* Eastman Kodak Co says Kodak adjusted its forecast for full year change in cash balance to a range of $0 to $10 million of cash generation
* Eastman Kodak Co says Kodak continues to expect revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion for 2017
* Eastman Kodak Co says adjusted its forecast for operational EBITDA to a range of $90 million to $105 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: