BRIEF-Kohler Co Announces Wind Power Investment

March 6 (Reuters) - Kohler Co:

* SAYS ‍15-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 100 MEGAWATTS OF WIND POWER/YEAR FROM DIAMOND VISTA WIND FARM LOCATED NEAR SALINA, KANSAS​

* SAYS ‍ENEL GREEN POWER NORTH AMERICA WILL CONSTRUCT PROJECT THIS YEAR, WILL BE LONG-TERM OWNER & OPERATOR OF NEARLY 300 MW WIND PROJECT​

* SAYS ‍PROJECT, CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION, IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN OPERATIONS BY END OF 2018​

* SAYS CO’S SHARE OF EXPECTED GENERATED POWER FROM DIAMOND VISTA WILL BE ENOUGH TO POWER NEARLY 40,000 HOMES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: