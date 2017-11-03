FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kohls Corp says enters into a second amended and restated credit agreement​
2017年11月3日

BRIEF-Kohls Corp says enters into a second amended and restated credit agreement​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp:

* Kohls Corp - ‍on November 3, 2017, Kohl’s Corporation entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement​

* Kohls Corp - ‍credit agreement provides for a $1.0 billion senior unsecured five-year revolving credit facility​

* Kohls Corp - ‍company may request an increase in revolving credit commitments under facility of up to $300.0 million in certain circumstances​

* Kohls Corp - ‍events of default under credit agreement include a change of control of company and company's default of other debt exceeding $75.0 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ytpWhE) Further company coverage:

