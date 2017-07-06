FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics for $1 bln
#中国进出口
#半岛局势
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
半岛局势
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
国际财经
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 早上7点23分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics for $1 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc:

* Konica Minolta to acquire U.S.-based Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at US$1 billion

* Transaction is partially funded by Innovation Network Corporation of Japan

* $800 million to be paid upon closure, there will be additional payment of up to $200 million based on certain financial metrics over next 2 years

* Ambry would become consolidated unit of Konica Minolta, continuing to operate under Ambry name, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below