BRIEF-Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Reports

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Nv:

* REG-AHOLD DELHAIZE: AHOLD DELHAIZE REPORTS A STRONG FOURTH QUARTER WITH FURTHER MARGIN EXPANSION AND RAISES DIVIDEND FOR 2017 TO €0.63, UP 10.5%

* Q4 PRO FORMA INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 744 MILLION VERSUS EUR 365 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 PRO FORMA UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME EUR 631 MILLION VERSUS EUR 630 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* STRONG FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 903 MILLION, UP EUR 47 MILLION, EUR 1.9 BILLION FREE CASH FLOW FOR 2017, UP 40%

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.63

* Q4 PRO FORMA UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN UP 0.1% POINT

* MAKING GOOD PROGRESS DEPLOYING OUR BETTER TOGETHER STRATEGY: SYNERGY DELIVERY IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE, WITH €268 MILLION NET SYNERGIES REALIZED FOR THE YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)