BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.43

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales rose 3.7 percent to $384.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.70 to $3.80

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.43

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Koppers continues to expect that its 2017 sales will be relatively flat year-over-year and remain at approximately $1.4 billion​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.24, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: