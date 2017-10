Oct 24 (Reuters) - KORIAN SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 791 ‍MILLION VERSUS EUR 754 MILLION YEAR AGO

* KORIAN: REVENUE UP 5% IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR 2017 OF REVENUE GROWTH OVER 5%​

* ‍CONFIRMS OBJECTIVES FOR 2017 OF OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) OF AROUND 13.7%, EQUAL TO RESTATED MARGIN FOR 2016.​