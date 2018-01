Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kornit Digital Ltd:

* KORNIT DIGITAL SEES Q4 REVENUE BETWEEN $29 MILLION TO $32 MILLION ‍​

* KORNIT DIGITAL SEES Q4 NON GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO BE BETWEEN 5 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT OF REVENUES‍​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $30.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S