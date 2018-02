Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy Ltd:

* KOSMOS ENERGY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 REVENUE $187.1 MILLION

* ‍KOSMOS EXITED Q4 OF 2017 WITH APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BILLION OF LIQUIDITY AND $1,020 MILLION OF NET DEBT​

* ‍REALIZED OIL REVENUES, INCLUDING IMPACT OF COMPANY'S HEDGING PROGRAM, WERE $64.63 PER BARREL OF OIL SOLD IN Q4 OF 2017​