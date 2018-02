BRIEF-‍Kosmos Energy Refinances Its $1.5 Bln Reserve Based Lending Facility​

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy Ltd:

* KOSMOS ENERGY LTD - ‍KOSMOS ENERGY REFINANCES ITS $1.5 BILLION RESERVE BASED LENDING FACILITY​

* KOSMOS ENERGY LTD - ‍BORROWING CAPACITY HAS BEEN INCREASED TO $1.5 BILLION, UP FROM $1.3 BILLION​

* KOSMOS ENERGY LTD -RBL ‍DATE OF MATURITY HAS BEEN EXTENDED BY FOUR YEARS TO MARCH 31, 2025​

* KOSMOS ENERGY LTD - ‍FOLLOWING RE-FINANCING OF RBL, KOSMOS‘S TOTAL AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY INCREASES TO APPROXIMATELY $1.3 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )