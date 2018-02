Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co:

* KRAFT HEINZ ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF WARREN BUFFETT FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* KRAFT HEINZ CO - ‍ALEXANDRE VAN DAMME NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION​

* KRAFT HEINZ CO - BOARD INTENDS TO NOMINATE ALEXANDRE VAN DAMME TO STAND FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING TO FILL BUFFETT‘S VACANCY​

* KRAFT HEINZ CO - ‍"BUFFETT DECIDED TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AS HE DECREASES HIS TRAVEL COMMITMENTS"​