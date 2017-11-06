FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kraft Heinz says audit committee concluded that financial statements included in form 10-Q should not be relied upon​
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
2017年11月6日 / 晚上10点53分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz says audit committee concluded that financial statements included in form 10-Q should not be relied upon​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz - audit committee concluded that financial statements included in form 10-Q for qtrs ended april 1 & july 1, should not be relied upon​

* Kraft Heinz says it ‍will file amendments to co’s quarterly reports on form 10-Q for periods ended April 1, 2017 and July 1, 2017 ​

* Kraft Heinz - some financial statements should not be relied upon due to misstatement in adopting new accounting standards update 2016-15​

* Kraft Heinz says to restate interim financial statements to correctly classify certain items in co's condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Source text: (bit.ly/2AdOO9n) Further company coverage:

