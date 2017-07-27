FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kraton to initiate euro-denominated term loan and reprice existing term loan
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点11分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Kraton to initiate euro-denominated term loan and reprice existing term loan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp

* Kraton corporation announces intent to initiate euro-denominated term loan and reprice existing term loan

* Kraton corp - units enter into fourth amendment to credit and guarantee agreement amending credit and guarantee agreement, dated as of january 6, 2016

* Kraton corp - company intends to borrow a new tranche of term loans denominated in euros in an aggregate principal amount equal to eur 220 million

* Kraton corp - plans to use proceeds from euro tranche borrowings to pay down a portion of existing u.s. Dollar denominated term loans

* Kraton corp - as a result of new euro tranche and repricing of usd tranche company expects to generate savings in interest expense annually

* Kraton corp - simultaneously with pay down of usd tranche, company intends to reprice then-outstanding usd tranche Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

