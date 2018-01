Jan 26 (Reuters) - Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc :

* KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS - UNMANNED SYSTEMS DIVISION OPENING ADMINISTRATIVE, ENGINEERING OFFICES, PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN OKLAHOMA CITY

* KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO EMPLOY MORE THAN 350 WORKERS IN OKLAHOMA WITHIN NEXT FEW YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: