BRIEF-Kroger Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.44

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* KROGER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 SALES $27.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $27.46 BILLION

* CONFIRMS 2017 EPS GUIDANCE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, WITHOUT FUEL, WAS 1.1% IN Q3 OF 2017​

* KROGER EXPECTS Q4 IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO EXCEED 1.1%

* EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION FOR 2017

* 2017 GAAP AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE INCLUDE EFFECT OF HURRICANES

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONFIRMS 2017 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 53 WEEKS OF $2.00 TO $2.05 PER DILUTED SHARE

